ST. LOUIS – The dangerous heat rolls on. Even with the lingering fog and clouds Monday, temperature highs still made it to 95, and the heat index peaked at 114.

Areas of fog will develop again early Tuesday morning, then clear later on. Highs will be in the upper 90s again Tuesday, with peak heat index values of 110+. Overnight temps only fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs are expected to be around 100.

A cold front arrives on Friday to usher in heat relief for the weekend. The timing of the front will be important. It looks like the bulk of the St. Louis region will still be on the warm side of the front Friday, meaning we’ll see another hot, humid day. Meanwhile, northern Missouri and central Illinois may start to get a break. Everyone is cooler on Saturday and Sunday.

The duration of the heat means that conditions become more dangerous each day, especially for the elderly, the very young, and those exposed to the heat for extended periods of time. Please adjust plans for you and your family to stay cool. Also, keep pets inside the AC.