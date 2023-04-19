ST. LOUIS – For the sixth time this month, we’ll be seeing temperatures climb into the 80s. It’s about a 15-degree warm-up from what we had Tuesday.

In fact, temps early Wednesday morning in the mid 60s will get close to Tuesday’s high of 68. Besides our warmer weather, we will see some gusty conditions. Throughout the day, wind speeds will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour, but we will see gusty conditions around 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Those warmer temps will stay with us into the evening, as temps stay in the mid to upper 60s later in those hours.

That warm front that we have on Wednesday will stay with us Thursday, with temps in the upper 70s, but we’ll also likely see some showers and thunderstorms.