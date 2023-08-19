ST. LOUIS — An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at noon tomorrow and last through 10 PM on Thursday (for now). Highs each day will be around 100°F with heat index values reaching around 110°F.

Today will be one last decent day before the heat kicks in. Highs will be right where we should expect them for this time of year—in the upper 80s to near 90°F. It will be mostly clear, with overnight lows in the low 70s. On Sunday, temperatures will climb to around 100°F, and with dew points in the low 70s, it will feel like we are closer to 110°F. This trend will continue each day throughout the workweek. For now, there are no decent chances of rain.