ST. LOUIS – The break from the deep cold is here but it doesn’t last long.

It’s a very cold start to Wednesday, but not as cold as we’ve been. Southwest winds are back and we’ll start to see temperatures climb even before the sun comes up. By Wednesday afternoon, the top temps will be in the mid-30s with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds return overnight. Wake-up temperatures Thursday is in the low 20s. Watch for refreezing of areas that melt on Wednesday. Thursday will be cloudy, with highs around 32 around midday. Then, winds will swing back to the northwest and temperatures will begin to drop.

Gusty winds and light snow are expected Thursday night and early Friday. We’ll also see wake-up temps in the low teens. Up to an inch of snow is possible, especially north on Interstate 70 in Missouri and Illinois.

The snow ends Friday morning, but we get dangerously cold again. It will be windy and just mid-teens for highs Friday, the wind chills back below zero. Saturday morning, out-of-door air temperatures will be back near 0. Less windy Saturday, but still really cold. Highs in the mid teens.

We start warming up again on Sunday. Watching for some rain on Monday that may start as a wintry mix. Stay tuned.