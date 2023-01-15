ST. LOUIS – It’s not as cold Sunday morning.

Breezy south winds are increasing and clouds throughout the day, with temperature highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The next system moves in late Sunday night and through Monday, bringing rain and a few storms on MLK Day.

Windy gusts around 40 miles per hour, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It’s set to be a dry and still mild Tuesday. There’s also a chance for more rain Wednesday night into Thursday, with highs in the 40s. Friday is going to be dry as well. Chances of rain return by Sunday.