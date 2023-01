ST. LOUIS – A cloudy and breezy Thursday is expected, with a temperature high of 44.

Overnight will also partly cloudy, with a temp low of 30. Friday is set for fair skies and scattered rain later in the day. It’s going to be another rainy day Saturday, with a temp high of 47, and a low of 36.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 45 and a low of 32. Early next week will be dry and bright, above normal temps with highs in the 50s.