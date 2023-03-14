ST. LOUIS – Stubborn clouds are still hanging on, but clearing skies are expected through Tuesday morning.

We are already less breezy, as temperature highs are in the low to mid 40s. Winds swing to the southeast Tuesday night, helping to keep out the door temps Wednesday morning around freezing.

We’re set for a breezy Wednesday with some sunshine, and high temps well into the 50s. This is the pick day of the week. Highs will be near 60 Thursday, but rain will be developing, and we’ll see gusty winds. Expect a wet afternoon and night Thursday into Friday. As the rain ends early Friday morning, a few snowflakes could mix in.

It will be windy and cold for the Dogtown St. Pat’s Parade Friday, but it does look like the rain will be done. Gusty winds Friday and highs in the low 40s. Still windy Saturday, partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s.

Out the door, morning temps this weekend will be in the 20s. This brings concerns for early season agriculture interests and some the of the Spring blossoms that have popped across the area.