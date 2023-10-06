ST. LOUIS – Cooler air has been settling in overnight. We’ll wake up Friday morning in the 50s. Sunshine is set to start Friday, and then we’ll see increasing clouds ahead of a second cold front moving in from the northwest.

That front may try to squeeze out a few sprinkles as it passes late Friday afternoon, but most will stay dry. Highs Friday are in the upper 60s, with some gusty winds at times. It will be a chilly night for Friday night football games, temps falling into the 50s.

Skies clear again Friday night. Out the door Saturday, the temperature will be in the low to mid-40s. Saturday will be sunny and cool, with highs in the low 60s.

Early Sunday morning, some outlying areas could see temps fall into the 30s. With light winds, that may lead to some patchy frost in rural areas well southwest of St. Louis.

In metro St. Louis, lows will be close to 40. Expect a beautiful Sunday, with lots of sunshine and highs near 70. The cooler temperatures continue next week.