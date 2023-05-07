ST. LOUIS – The complex of storms that we were concerned about for the overnight areas is having minimal impacts on the region. A few of our far Northwest counties (Montgomery/Fayette Cos, IL) may get clipped by non-severe storms if it continues on its current path.

Otherwise, Sunday will be warmer and humid, with clouds and some sunshine mixing. Temperature highs will be in the mid 80s. It’ll be a bit breezy again Sunday afternoon.

There is a slight chance of some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours, mainly south and east of St. Louis. If these develop, a storm or two may be strong to severe, but the threat is lower with these.

Overnight into early Monday morning, we’re expecting a complex of storms out of Iowa to move south across the region, gradually weakening as it does so. This line of strong storms could produce damaging winds, mainly across our northern counties, before they weaken. This round of storms will determine the extent of the storm potential later in the day on Monday. Any storms that develop Monday afternoon have the potential to produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Temp highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

We see a break Tuesday and Wednesday before shower and storm chances increase later in the work week.