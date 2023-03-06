ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a breezy and mild Monday.

Variable clouds are set for the day, as winds west will be from 10 to 20 miles per hour. The temperature is expected to be 72. Monday night will partly cloudy, with a temp low of 39.

Tuesday will have increasing clouds, and it will be cooler, with a high of 51, and a low of 38. Wednesday and Thursday will have clouds as well as scattered showers, highs 47 to 53, and lows 36 to 40. It’s going to be a bit unsettled into Friday with temps close to normal, highs near 50.