ST. LOUIS – A comfortable start Thursday morning and a nice day ahead.

Breezy, mostly sunny, and warm, with temperature highs in the 70s. Clouds increase Thursday night. Friday is cloudier and windy but still warm, with highs in the 70s.

Rain moves on Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Storms will also be possible. Cooler and windy, and highs only near 60. We’ll dry out Saturday afternoon and clear out Saturday night. Weather looks quiet Sunday through Wednesday.