Breezy, cool, and wet Tuesday morning, high temps in upper-60s

ST. LOUIS – Out with summer and in with fall Tuesday. The area can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, gusty winds, and much cooler temperatures. Those temperatures will hold nearly steady in the upper-60s for most of the day. Tuesday night will start mostly cloudy with some clearing late at night.

Low temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, a cool breeze, and temperatures in the low-70s by the afternoon.

The rest of the week into the weekend will be dry and mainly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be in the 70s to low-80s and overnight lows will be in the 50s.