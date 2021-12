ST. LOUIS – Thursday starts off with cloudy skies, but more sun will shine through in the afternoon. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the 60s.

The warm temperatures continue Friday with highs near 70 degrees. Rain and some storms are also in Friday’s forecast.

Cooler air behind the cold front causes Saturday’s temperatures to only reach into the upper-40s. It will be warmer on Sunday. It will be quiet and warm next week.