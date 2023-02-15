ST. LOUIS – Still a little breezy in the early morning hours, but winds will gradually subside as the day progresses.

Sunrise temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. There’s going to be sunshine with a few clouds from time to time, and highs in the low 60s. That’s a touch cooler than it looked Tuesday, but still nice.

Another storm system will move through the bi-State very late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain would move in around midnight and continue through sunrise Thursday. As the rain exits, winds will pick up, with widespread winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will start in the mid 40s, and will be falling most of the day.

It’s set to be much colder Thursday night and Friday. Wake up temps are in the 20s Friday, with wind chills in the teens. Sunny with highs in the mid 30s. We warm up again for the weekend.