ST. LOUIS – Scattered showers for the Wednesday morning commute.

Breezy with showers and storms continue through the rest of the day, and it’s expected to be drier later Wednesday evening. It’s going to be a dry, cool, and windy Thursday. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour, with temperature highs in the 60s.

It won’t be as windy on Friday, as temps will still be in the 60s. Milder on Saturday. Highs in the 70s. Cooler days, starting on Sunday, continuing the week.