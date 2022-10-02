ST. LOUIS – More of the same weather moving forward the next few days, since our pattern isn’t shifting yet.

As the remnants of Ian head back into the Atlantic a bit later in the week, we will see another cold front sweep through our area, but until then, nice high pressure to our northeast keeps us quiet. Watching out for a bit of patchy fog once again Sunday morning. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine. It’s set to be clear overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. We can copy and paste the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. It’s going to be a bit warmer on Wednesday, with highs potentially popping into the 80s.

The cold front comes through Thursday, bringing a slight chance of a few showers, but shower chances are not great, despite needing rain. Friday and Saturday highs will only be in the low 60s, about 15 degrees below norm. The coldest air of the season will be arriving Friday night into Saturday, where lows will plunge into the low 40s and at least upper 30s.