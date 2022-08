ST. LOUIS – A cool front sags southward allowing for sunshine to return for most of the week.

A new nice stretch for the St. Louis Metro forecast. It’s going to be a mostly sunny Sunday morning and a partly cloudy evening with a temperature high of around 84.

A mostly sunny week is expected through the work week as well. Sunny and bright skies with gradual warming will take place with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the upper 80s.