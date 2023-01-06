ST. LOUIS – The Metro St. Louis system Today: largely sunny in the morning, partly overcast in the afternoon, wind SE 5-10 mph, high 47. Tonight: cloudy with a chance of rain before sunrise, low 36. Saturday: sporadic rain with a few wet flakes to the north, high 44, low 35. Sunday will be cloudy, with a high of 44 and a low of 30. Monday through Wednesday: dry and bright, with highs near 50 and lows near 30.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction