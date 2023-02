St. Louis — Today will be mostly sunny and chilly in Metro St. Louis, with wind chills ranging from 0 to 5, with a high of 28.

Overnight: mainly clear, with a low of 21. Saturday will be sunny, breezy, moderate, and dry, with a high of 50 degrees and a low of 36.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 57 and a low of 33. Long-Term Forecast: Monday: increasing cloud cover, Tuesday and Wednesday will see intermittent showers, with highs remaining in the 50s.