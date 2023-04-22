ST. LOUIS — A chilly day ahead, with highs in the low 50s and gusty northwesterly winds. Clouds will also increase, and we could maybe see a spotty sprinkle or two. A Frost Advisory has been issued from STL and points east from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday. A freeze warning has been issued for our western counties during this time frame. Under the freeze warning, temperatures could dip as low as 29. Temps of 33 are expected in the advisory area.

On Sunday, we’ll see some improvements—a touch warmer and sunshine. Another frost or freeze is possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday.