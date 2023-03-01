ST. LOUIS – A nice, calm Wednesday with increasing clouds is expected.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 60s. There’s a chance of rain in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. We’re going to have a dry start to Thursday. A strong system will move in by the evening hours.

Heavy rain and strong winds are set throughout the overnight hours. The morning commute will be rough as gusts are estimated to be around 40 miles per hour. Around 1.5 inches of rain possible in the area. It will be drier by the afternoon time. A dry and pleasant weekend is also expected.