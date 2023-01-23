ST. LOUIS – Monday will be a calm day, with more sun in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with increasing cloud cover. The next winter storm will move in Tuesday night. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain then snow will move through the overnight hours. Snow could be heavy at times. This will impact the morning commute.

Around 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible across the bistate. The rest of Wednesday will be cold and windy. Temps are set in the 30s and gusts around 25 miles per hour. It’ll be dry the rest of the work week. Thursday is going to be cold and windy with a high in the 30s. It’s expected to be warmer on Friday.