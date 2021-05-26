Chance for a spot shower Wednesday, high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – Early morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies Wednesday.

There is a slight chance for a shower Wednesday afternoon, but most of the day looks dry. High temperatures will warm into the mid-80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be warm and humid with thunderstorms likely by the afternoon. Some of the storms may be severe. High temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.

Much cooler air will roll in Friday with highs only in the 60s.

The holiday weekend looks dry but cool, with highs in the 60s Saturday, 70s Sunday, and near 80 on Memorial Day.