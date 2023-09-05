ST. LOUIS – Another hot and humid day Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. We’ll watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

A cold front will slowly move through the region on Wednesday. Overnight scattered storms and wake-up Wednesday temperatures in the 70s.

Some showers linger Wednesday morning, then clear skies follow. Highs in the upper 80s.

The rest of the week will feel nicer. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity Thursday through Saturday.