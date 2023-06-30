ST. LOUIS — A heat advisory continues for Friday, but so does the chance for storms over at least part of our region. So, our set-up is the same as Thursday. South and west, temperatures will again climb to near 100 with heat index values could be 105 to 110. Storms are expected late in the morning and early afternoon across northern Missouri and Illinois. That will keep the heat down in areas east and north of St. Louis. The St. Louis area, which made it to 95 degrees Thursday before clouds took over, will be on the edge of it all.

There is another cluster of strong to severe storms to ride along the ridge of hot air Friday and move roughly over the same path as Thursday. The timing looks to be late morning and early afternoon. Storms may bring damaging winds and hail north and east of St. Louis.

Another chance of storms late Friday evening and into the overnight. Saturday brings a widespread chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon storms again look likely Sunday, but it will be cooler, highs in the 80s.