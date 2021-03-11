Check the radar: Waves of rain coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After this morning’s wake-up storms, periods of showers and some rumbles of thunder are likely through the day. Temperatures have fallen into the lower 50s after starting out the day in the 60s. Temps will hold there during the afternoon.

Most of the rain will drop south of St. Louis tonight. Temperatures drop into the 40s. Cloudy and dry to start Friday, but rain will build back in from the southeasts later in the day with a steadier rain continuing into Saturday morning. Highs Friday in the 50s. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely Sunday evening.

Most of the Saint Louis region is under a Flood Watch until 6pm Saturday. The biggest area of concern is the eastern Ozarks, along and south of I-44.

