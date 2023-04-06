ST. LOUIS – After severe weather threats Wednesday morning, there’s a much calmer start to your Thursday morning, though chillier.

Temperatures will start the day in the low 40s. A cold front has settled in from yesterday, and we’re not adding to that drop with any sort of wind chill.

Skies have been a tale of two halves in our area. Further to the east and southeast, there’s been more cloud cover overnight into the morning. There’s been bit more of clearing overnight in the western part of the St. Louis region, and some temperatures that way are a bit cooler.

Mild conditions are expected through Easter with temperatures expected to climb to the 60s and 70s over the next several days. There could be some storm chances over the weekend, but severe weather threats are not anticipated.