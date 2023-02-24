ST. LOUIS – Our stretch of colder Fridays continues.

Temperatures are in the mid 20s to start, with wind chills in the teens. A Partly cloudy Friday is expected, with highs in the low to mid 40s and winds that swing from north to east.

Skies go mostly cloudy overnight. There could be some spots of light rain Friday night into Saturday morning, especially along and south of I-70. Temps fall into the mid 30s, but stay just above freezing. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday, highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances increase through the day. Widespread rain and some storms look likely for Sunday night and Monday morning. Monday will also bring back some gusty winds.