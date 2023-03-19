ST. LOUIS — Sunday will be sunny with highs around 40 and wind chills in the low to mid 30s. Mostly clear and the mid to upper 20s again tonight.

Spring begins Monday and temperatures will be back up to near normal, in the mid to upper 50s with lots of sun.

Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon and last on and off through Friday. Tuesday won’t be a washout, but as we get to later in the week multiple rounds of heavy rain are becoming a concern.

Temperatures climb up into the 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday, with more seasonal air moving back in for Friday.