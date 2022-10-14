ST. LOUIS – Friday will see a chilly morning with light winds. It will be windy later in the day with gusts up to 35 mph. Friday will see high temps in the 70s. It will be sunny and then turn partly cloudy with a cold front moving in. There is a low chance of rain. There is a Red Flag warning in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for areas to the south of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The weekend will be dry with less wind and high temps in the 60s.

It will be much colder early next week with temps in the 30s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon.