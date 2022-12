ST. LOUIS — This morning started cloudy and chilly. This afternoon will see more sun, with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening for the New Year’s Eve festivities.

The new year began mildly, with highs in the upper 50s. Showers and storms are expected by Monday afternoon and early Tuesday. Temperatures in the 60s. By midweek, it will be cooler and drier.