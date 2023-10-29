ST. LOUIS — We have some scattered light rain out there this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-40s for most places and this is where temperatures will stay for most of the day.

While we should see some breaks in the rain later in the morning and early afternoon, widespread rain will build back in the late afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures this evening will also steadily fall as the rain tapers off tonight.

The winds will be a bit gusty, making it feel even colder. By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another front comes through Monday into Tuesday, bringing even colder air into the region.

It’ll be quite chilly for trick-or-treating. Temperatures gradually warm for the second half of the week.