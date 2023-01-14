ST. LOUIS — It’s a clear, cold, and frosty morning. A pleasant day with largely sunny skies, cooler temperatures, and less wind, Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow will be warmer and windier. Temperatures in the 50s. The next system will arrive late tomorrow night and continue through Monday, bringing rain to the region (MLK Day). Temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be dry and moderate. More rain is possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures around the 40s. Friday will be dry.