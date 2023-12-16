ST. LOUIS — Waves of rain continue through the morning hours, becoming less widespread through the afternoon. Temperatures hold pretty steady in the upper 40s to around 50. Spot showers and drizzle continue this evening into tonight, tapering off from west to east. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

Gradually decreasing clouds are expected for Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. It’ll be a cold start to the work week, with temperatures only near 40 on Monday along with gusty winds. A warming trend back to the mid-50s by mid-week. Rain chances return Thursday night into Friday.