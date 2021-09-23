Chilly temps out the door Thursday, but they warm into the low 70’s later

ST. LOUIS – A touch of river valley fog early Thursday morning will quickly fade away to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be chilly out the door and warm from the 40s into the low-70s by the afternoon. Winds will still be a little gusty, but not as strong as Wednesday. Thursday night will be clear and cool with lows ranging from the upper-40s to mid-50s.

Friday looks to be sunny and warmer with temperatures warming back into the low-80s.

After a spot shower Friday night, the weekend looks dry with highs Saturday in the 70s. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s Sunday.

Hot, dry, and windy weather will start the new week with highs Monday near 90.