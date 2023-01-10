St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – A chilly Tuesday morning will quickly turn into a beautiful day, with lots of sunshine and temperatures jumping to near 60 by the afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Tuesday night and Wednesday, with high temps Wednesday again in the upper 50s to near 60. Our next weather maker is on track to bring a good chance for rain and possibly some thunder late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Then, with temps falling through the day Thursday, that rain may briefly mix with or change to wet snow before it ends Thursday afternoon. The weather for Friday looks cold and dry before temps quickly moderate over the weekend.