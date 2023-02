ST. LOUIS — The southern track moves further south, leaving our area with sunny skies and cooling temperatures.

Metro St. Louis Today is sunny and not as cold. A high of 36 degrees F with winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight cloudiness increases; low 21.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 45 degrees. Friday: clear skies, a drop in temperature (high 32, low 18).

Weekend: sunny and dry, Highs of 47 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit, lows of 28 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit.