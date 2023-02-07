Precipitation timeline

ST. LOUIS — Widespread, soaking rainfall will roll through the St. Louis region Wednesday. There will be some light, spotty showers tonight into early Wednesday morning, but the “main event” will ramp up during the mid-morning hours, spreading from south to north through the day.

The heaviest rain will fall in a couple of waves during the afternoon through early evening. Rainfall totals will range from one to two inches across the region, but some spots along our southernmost counties may push up over 2 inches.

Forecast confidence

During the heaviest rain, some ponding issues may develop along/near rural and poorly drained roads, and low water crossings may flood at times in rural southeast and south central Missouri.

The rain will quickly end Wednesday evening. As the rain moves out, very gusty winds will move in. They will start Wednesday evening and last into Thursday morning, some of them may reach or exceed 40 mph.