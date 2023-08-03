ST. LOUIS — Meteorologist Chris Higgins is tracking storm damage after some severe weather swept through the area early Thursday morning. He is reporting some issues at the water treatment plant near Bonne Terre.

There is high water along Turkey Creek, but most of the damage is from high winds near Bonne Terre and Farmington. There are reports of downed power lines.

Higgins reported on flash flooding in Gerald, Illinois Wednesday. First responders were called to a water rescue early Thursday morning. That area got another three to five inches of rain overnight and may have gotten as much as ten inches of rain over the last two days.