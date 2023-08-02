ST. LOUIS — More rain and severe weather is expected Wednesday evening. There is a risk of flash flooding in the St. Louis area.

Heavy rain and flash flooding has been focused west of metropolitan St. Louis Wednesday morning. A band of three to six inches of rain has been reported in Gasconade and Franklin Counties.

There will be a lull or complete break in the rain pattern for several hours this afternoon. New storms are expected to fire up Wednesday evening. Some of these storms may be severe with all hazards possible. The trend will be for the threat to transition to heavy rain overnight.

A stripe of three to five inches of additional rain is expected near or just west of the Mississippi River with over five inches of rainfall totals possible. This will renew the flash flooding concerns overnight, with an expansion of flash flooding in to parts of metro St. Louis. This will continue at least through Thursday morning.

