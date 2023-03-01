ST. LOUIS — A large storm system from the West Coast is expected to roll into the St. Louis area Thursday evening. This is going to be a heavy rainmaker for much of the area from Thursday night into Friday.

Rainfall potential in the St. Louis area

Widespread rainfall of at least two inches is in the forecast. The rivers and creeks are all running low. Other than some minor brief ponding issues on poorly drained streets with clogged sewers and maybe some low water crossings in southeast Missouri, I don’t expect widespread flash flooding. The biggest impact is likely to be for the morning rush hour Friday because of ongoing rain and wet roads.

Severe weather is not expected, but there could be a few snowflakes. A brief changeover to wet snow Friday may happen far north of St. Louis. No accumulation is expected.