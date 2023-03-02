ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain is expected tonight into Friday. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but our viewing area looks to stay clear of severe storms. Temperatures appear to be warm enough to avoid any impactful winter weather concerns in the St. Louis area.

Widespread rainfall of at least two inches is expected. Some minor creek and stream flooding is possible, especially in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, where a Flood Watch has been posted. Wind will increase tonight, with gusts reaching 40-50 mph at times, again late tonight and through midday tomorrow.

Further north and west, the rain may mix with wet snow for a couple of hours Friday. This includes Gasconade, Montgomery, Pike, Lincoln and Warren Counties in Missouri. Accumulations will be hard to come by with marginal temperatures and wet ground.