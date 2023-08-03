BONNE TERRE, Mo. – While severe thunderstorms are ending in parts of the St. Louis, other regions are still facing heavy rain and storm damage.

Falling tree limbs resulted in a power pole falling at a local waste water treatment facility on Turkey Creek Road. One pumping station in the area appears to be overflowing, leaving an unpleasant smell in the area as well.

Issues also persist in Gerald, Missouri, where a water rescue took place early Thursday morning. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reported that the city had another 3 to 5 inches of rain over the past two days causing more traffic backups and stranded vehicles.