ST. LOUIS — Expect gusty winds and warmer temperatures Friday. It will warm to near 50 degrees, but winds will be very gusty from the southwest, up to 35 mph. It is still a little chilly at times.

Saturday’s weather story will be all about the mild air as highs jump into the mid-50s.

However, a strong cold front will cut across the region late Saturday night.

A few spotty rain showers are possible from midnight through about 6 a.m. Sunday. There is an outside chance of a few brief spots of freezing drizzle north of the St. Louis area, but ground temperatures are such that I do not expect there to be any travel issues.

Sunday will be significantly colder with temperatures steady in the upper 20s to low 30s with cold, gusty winds. Cold air will lock in for early next week.

A series of weak weather systems forecast to pass well south of St. Louis. That could mean a wintry mix starting Tuesday. The path of the weather is too uncertain to forecast right now. We will be watching it closely. One thing is for sure, it will be much colder next week.