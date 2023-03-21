ST. LOUIS — This week will feature several rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms. Tuesday afternoon’s rain will be mostly light to at times moderate. Temperatures will be chilly today, but warm into the 60s Wednesday and low 70s Thursday.

There will be a chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday, but a fair amount of dry time. Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some severe hail is possible with these storms.

Another round of rain and storms is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. This batch is likely to be the heaviest rain of the week. Rainfall totals for the week will range from one to four inches, with the heavier totals likely southeast of I-44 from southeast Missouri into southern Illinois.

The late week heavy rain may pose a flood concern southeast of St. Louis, depending on the exact track and speed of that system.