ST. LOUIS — A heat advisory for today continues as temps jump well into the 90s north of I-70 and low 100s south of I-70. Heat index will hit 105+.

Storms will start to develop north of St. Louis by mid-afternoon, with scattered storms dropping southeast across the region this afternoon and into this evening. Some storms may produce damaging winds of 60-70 mph. Many spots will miss the storms, but where they hit, they will pack a punch. There is a level two out of five risk for much of the area today into this evening.

Storms will continue in spots tonight, but severe weather concerns will ease overnight. Believe it or not, heavy rain may become a concern in areas that see repeated storms.

Saturday will be hot and humid again, but with somewhat greater coverage of afternoon storms. The risk Saturday will increase to a three out of five, with damaging winds of 60-80 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes possible. The greatest risk will end up near and east of St. Louis.

