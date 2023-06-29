ST. LOUIS — The Heat Advisory continues for today into Friday for top temperatures that may reach over 100 degrees in Missouri. However, scattered storms in Illinois will cut down on the heat in areas east of St. Louis.

This is the batch of storms we are tracking for around lunchtime Thursday. The storm will roll across our northern and northeastern counties as this complex makes a turn to the southeast.

Several clusters of strong to severe storms are forecast to drop for Iowa into central and then southern Illinois today into tonight. These storms may bring damaging winds, hail and even a tornado threat to the St. Louis area. Some of them may start to pop up at around midday Thursday.

The extreme heat will continue to be an issue in Missouri Friday and more storms are expected in Illinois, with St. Louis right in the middle of it all. I cannot rule out additional strong storms in our northeastern counties Friday.

The risk for more general showers and storms will increase across the entire region for Saturday.