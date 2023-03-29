ST. LOUIS — The temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s in the St. Louis area Thursday into Friday. The ingredients are on the table for a severe weather outbreak across the mid-Mississippi River Valley Friday.

Risk of severe weather near St. Louis Friday afternoon and evening.

The forecast could change. There are signs of a possible split that could take the worst storms north of St. Louis, into Iowa and Illinois. Another band may head further south, closer to the Ohio River. It’s too early to know for sure.

The storms are expected to come through Missouri Friday evening. The main threats will be damaging winds and a possible tornado. These storms are definitely something to be concerned about, but it is not clear if the St. Louis area will get the brunt of this.

The weekend will be dry with two very different days. Friday night into Saturday will be very wind and much colder. Saturday may struggle to warm out of the 40s. Sunday will be much warmer with highs back in the 70s.

There is growing concern about another, and potentially more potent, round of severe weather either late Monday or Tuesday of next week.