ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – It has been just over a year since the temperature climbed to 100 degrees in St. Louis.

Everyone who lives in the region knows that our summers are hot—sometimes very hot. However, with the proper precautions, the heat can be handled. As a result, the show will continue at the St. Charles County Fair in Wentzville.

The annual tradition at Rotary Park opened Tuesday and has been battling Mother Nature ever since. The crowds have been thin during the day, but as the sun sets, they pour through the gates. Fair organizers have taken all necessary precautions to keep fair goers safe.

There are air-conditioned buildings, plenty of water, and a team of paramedics on hand to help if anyone gets a heat-related illness. Of course, the county fair would be incomplete without rides and animals.

More than 250 animals are ready for a show at this year’s fair, and organizers are keenly aware they need to keep them safe from the heat as well. They have fans, frozen water bottles, and plenty of cold water to ensure that the animals have as much fun as their human counterparts at the fair.

For more information about the fair, click here.