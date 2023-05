ST. LOUIS – Some severe thunderstorms, gusty winds and small hail chances are likely Saturday from the afternoon to early evening hours in the St. Louis region.

A storm system is moving east toward St. Louis County and City from St. Charles County. Some viewers tell FOX 2 they have seen some hail through the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for St. Louis through 7 p.m. Saturday. If it becomes a warning in your area, take shelter immediately.

Check back for more updates.